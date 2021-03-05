Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting her next film Roohi, has a few more exciting projects on her platter, including Dharma Productions’ comic-caper Dostana 2. As the title aptly suggests, the film is a sequel to the 2008 film Dostana, led by Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, Dostana 2 also stars Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya in lead roles. Praising her co-star Kartik Aaryan for taking up a bold role in the upcoming film, she said, “Dostana 2 looks at normalising homosexuality. There is still a stigma around it. Honestly, kudos to Kartik who is mainstream and is known for being the heartthrob of the nation to take on a role that I think most actors would shy away from because it is about homosexuality.”

She also said, “Dostana 2 has been made keeping in mind the sensibilities of the current times and the team is conscious about depicting an authentic representation of homosexuality.”

“It is a cool film that normalises homosexuality. It is not caricaturish. You have these iconic (heterosexual) love stories like DDLJ (1995), Jab We Met (2007) and other romantic-comedies. But people who identify themselves as homosexuals, don’t have that. I am not saying that’s what we are promising to do, but from our end, it is an attempt. It is a fun film and I really cannot wait for the audience to see it,” she went on to add.

While Dostana was directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Dostana 2 is being helmed by Collin D’Cunha. The entire team is expected to resume production to complete the pending portions soon. If all goes well, Dostana 2 will enter theatres towards the end of the year. An official announcement is awaited though.

Tags: Kartik Aaryan, Lakshya, Janhvi Kapoor, Dostana 2, Roohi