Star kids are the easiest target of trolls more often than not. At times children from showbiz families receive hate on social media for just their mere presence. And the amount of hate just shoots up if they are launched in the industry by a prestigious banner.

In a recent interview with a publication, actress Janhvi Kapoor opened up about being an easy target of trolls just because filmmaker Karan Johar decided to launch her under his production house Dharma Productions. The daughter of legendary actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor made her silver screen debut with Johar’s 2018 production Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

“I think it comes with the fact that Dharma is such an iconic production house. I have realised whatever people say, the kind of curiosity and reach that Dharma has and the kind of interest it piques in audiences, may be unparalleled. Yeah, it has added a certain amount of pressure and also made me a target that is easy to hate,” she said.

The 25-year-old continued and said that she feels “unbelievably lucky and privileged” that Karan Johar launched her under Dharma Productions. “But I will never, for a moment, regret it because what Dharma and Karan have given me makes me feel so unbelievably lucky and privileged. It’s more than that. If you know Karan and what that production house stands for, more than anything it’s creative decisions and a man’s creative vision that he sticks by. And I have so much respect. More than anything, it’s given me confidence and love and guidance from a maker like Karan,” she signed off.

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Bawaal, alongside Varun Dhawan, and Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao.

