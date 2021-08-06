Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Maddock Films’ horror-comedy Roohi (2020), has started shooting for her next film, a remake of the successful Malayalam film Helen (2019). Filming began in Mumbai. The original film had actors Anna Ben and Lal in lead roles.

If reports are to be believed, Mili has been locked as the official title of the Hindi remake. Mathukutty Xavier, who directed the original Malayalam film, is onboard to helm the remake as well. Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor is producing the film in association with ZEE Studios.

Reportedly, the makers have decided to shoot the entire film in India only as several travel restrictions amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are still in place. Kapoor was supposed to start filming in June. However, the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown in several parts across India threw a wrench into the works and the schedule got delayed.

The film is a survival thriller, a first for Janhvi Kapoor. She plays the character named Mili. There is no update on who has been roped in to play the male lead. Other casting details are also under wraps currently.

In addition to this film, Kapoor also has a few more exciting projects in her pocket. She next will be seen in Colour Yellow Productions’ Good Luck Jerry, which she wrapped up before lockdown in March. She also headlines Dharma Productions’ much-talked-about Dostana 2. The project is in limbo ever since producer Karan Johar ousted Kartik Aaryan from it. It will resume production only after a new actor is cast to fill in Aaryan’s shoes. The actress has also signed on to star in the official remake of the Tamil hit Kolamavu Kokila (2018).

