A few days ago, Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari went on the floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, India. Recently, while shooting for a Holi song the actress got injured.

A source from the production team said, “We had started shooting for the Holi song on this massive setup that was created but during a highly choreographed dance sequence shoot, Nushrratt sprained her leg. Initially, she felt, she can take a break and continue shooting since a lot of crew members were a part of this. But after check-up and an X-Ray, the doctor has strictly advised resting her foot for 3-4 days.”

Bharuccha has been advised to take a rest for a few days, due to which the shooting has been put on hold. The makers have decided to take a break until she is fully recovered.

Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, Janhit Mein Jaari also stars Anud Dhaka, Annu Kapoor, and Paritosh Tripathi. The movie is produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vinod Bhanushali.

Apart from Janhit Mein Jaari, Bharuccha will be seen in movies like Hurdang, Chhorii, and Ram Setu.

Chhorii is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video in November this year. Directed by Vishal Furia, the movie is a remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi (2017) which was also helmed by Furia.