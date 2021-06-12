The Good Place (2016-20) and DuckTales (2019-21) star Jameela Jamil has been signed on to play a major role in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk.

The series revolves around lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. Unlike Banner, however, when she hulks out Jennifer is able to retain most of her personality, intelligence, and emotional control. Jamil has reportedly been tapped to play Titania, a Marvel supervillain with limitless strength and a frequent rival of She-Hulk.

Apart from Maslany and now Jamil, She-Hulk also features Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga, and Tim Roth on the ensemble cast. Roth will reprise his role of The Abomination from the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk. Mark Ruffalo is also attached to the series as he returns to reprise his hugely popular role of Bruce Banner.

Kat Coiro is helming the high-profile series along with executive producing it. She will direct the pilot and additional episodes of the series. Jessica Gao is serving as head writer and also as executive producer.

For the unversed, She-Hulk is one of several Marvel Cinematic Universe shows which are currently at various stages of development at Disney+. WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki have already been premiered. Others in the pipeline include Secret Invasion, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and Hawkeye.

She-Hulk, which has been filming for a while now, is pitched as a blend of legal comedy and superhero adventure. It is expected to premiere in 2022.

