Jameela Jamil upbraided critics of Meghan Markle, praising her relationship with husband Prince Harry and describing the Duchess of Sussex as “very normal, kind and civilised” while appearing on the ninth episode of Markel’s podcast, titled The Audacity of the Activist with Jameela Jamil and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The She-Hulk star, 36, compared her relationship with husband James Blake to the one Meghan share with Prince Harry. “He just likes that I am completely myself and I think that he really enjoys the fact that I am not repressed in any way and therefore I don’t really have anywhere that I need to let off that steam, I don’t hold in any toxicity, I get everything off my chest, to you know, mixed results. He is incredibly supportive of me, and you know he has been a big encourager of me to learn how to fight back and speak my mind and understand my worth, and he is just a great ally. He is just an incredible human, an incredible friend and I don’t think I could have withstood all this without him. I know you have a very similar dynamic with Harry. It is a really sweet dynamic of you two,” she said.

Jamil further said, “Actually when the four of us met that one time it was a really sweet dynamic of two very similar relationships, and it was very nice for me to see that you have that in your home because you need it,” Jamil said. “Because it’s an unfathomable amount of s*** that you take Meghan, I can’t believe it.”

The actress continued, saying that she “fought back for years” on Meghan’s behalf and that she was “so outraged by the twisting of this very normal, very kind, very civilised woman”.

Keep visiting this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.