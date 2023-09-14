23.7 C
London
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentJaipur Literary Festival returns to Houston with Mira Nair
Entertainment

Jaipur Literary Festival returns to Houston with Mira Nair

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Fans disappointed as theatre in UK plays second half of ‘Jawan’ before interval

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan has been doing phenomenal business...
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs wish Ayushmann Khurrana on birthday

On the occasion of actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday, several...
Entertainment

Veteran actor Rio Kapadia dies at 66

Veteran actor Rio Kapadia, best known for films such...
Business

Kashmir apple growers protest US import duty cut

APPLE farmers and political activists in Indian Kashmir protested...
India News

Over 700 people tested for Nipah virus in India’s Kerala

EXPERTS have fanned out in India’s southern state of...

The Jaipur Literary Festival, which is hailed as one of the greatest literary shows globally, is set to make a grand return to Houston on September 15, featuring several celebrated writers, analysts and researchers, including award-winning filmmaker Mira Nair.

This marks the sixth edition of the festival, a globally renowned literary extravaganza that will grace Houston from the 15th to the 17th of September.

Having made its debut in Houston back in 2018, the festival has been steadily gaining momentum as a literary force to be reckoned with in North America, following its successful iterations in New York and Colorado.

The festival successfully held in 2022 the first hybrid edition of JLF Houston, following two successful virtual editions in collaboration with the Consulate General of India in Houston, Asia Society Texas Centre, and Inprint.

Producer JLF Teamwork Arts is partnering the event in association with the Asia Society Texas Centre, Inprint, the University of Houston, Rothko Chapel, and Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston.

The festival will open with a session on the long and devastating Ukraine war, titled ‘Ukraine: The Cost of War’, focused on the realities of conflict reporting and how literature is impacted by the nature of war.

At another session, filmmaker Mira Nair, known for her films like The Namesake, Monsoon Wedding, and Salaam Bombay, will talk about her cinematic language, the vocabulary of the moving image, and her special affinity for literary adaptation.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Story of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will echo with people across globe: Shyam Benegal
Next article
Veteran actor Rio Kapadia dies at 66

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Fans disappointed as theatre in UK plays second half of ‘Jawan’ before interval

Entertainment 0
Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan has been doing phenomenal business...

Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs wish Ayushmann Khurrana on birthday

Entertainment 0
On the occasion of actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday, several...

Veteran actor Rio Kapadia dies at 66

Entertainment 0
Veteran actor Rio Kapadia, best known for films such...

Popular

Fans disappointed as theatre in UK plays second half of ‘Jawan’ before interval

Entertainment 0
Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan has been doing phenomenal business...

Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs wish Ayushmann Khurrana on birthday

Entertainment 0
On the occasion of actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday, several...

Veteran actor Rio Kapadia dies at 66

Entertainment 0
Veteran actor Rio Kapadia, best known for films such...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc