Jaipur Literary Festival returns to Houston with Mira Nair

The Jaipur Literary Festival, which is hailed as one of the greatest literary shows globally, is set to make a grand return to Houston on September 15, featuring several celebrated writers, analysts and researchers, including award-winning filmmaker Mira Nair.

This marks the sixth edition of the festival, a globally renowned literary extravaganza that will grace Houston from the 15th to the 17th of September.

Having made its debut in Houston back in 2018, the festival has been steadily gaining momentum as a literary force to be reckoned with in North America, following its successful iterations in New York and Colorado.

The festival successfully held in 2022 the first hybrid edition of JLF Houston, following two successful virtual editions in collaboration with the Consulate General of India in Houston, Asia Society Texas Centre, and Inprint.

Producer JLF Teamwork Arts is partnering the event in association with the Asia Society Texas Centre, Inprint, the University of Houston, Rothko Chapel, and Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston.

The festival will open with a session on the long and devastating Ukraine war, titled ‘Ukraine: The Cost of War’, focused on the realities of conflict reporting and how literature is impacted by the nature of war.

At another session, filmmaker Mira Nair, known for her films like The Namesake, Monsoon Wedding, and Salaam Bombay, will talk about her cinematic language, the vocabulary of the moving image, and her special affinity for literary adaptation.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!