Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday congratulated the team of her film “Tell It Like a Woman”, which was nominated in the best original song category at the Academy Awards for “Applause”, performed by Sofia Carson.

“Tell It Like a Woman” is an anthology directed by Leena Yadav, Maria Sole Tognazzi, Lucia Puenzo, Silvia Carobbio, Taraji P Henson, Mipo Oh, and Catherine Hardwicke. It is an Italian-American production.

In the category, the movie was nominated alongside “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”, “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Fernandez, who starred in Yadav’s short “Sharing A Ride” alongside transgender model Anjali Lama, said she was honoured to be part of the project. “Applause” has music and lyrics by Diane Warren.

“Beyond words right now. Congratulations to @dianewarren @sofiacarson for the Oscar nomination for ‘Applause’ and making us all proud! It was an honour to be associated with this beautiful film ‘Tell it like a woman’ alongside such esteemed artists!

“Thank you @leenaclicks @chiaratilesi @lucasakoskin @andreaiervolinoproducer @wditogether @aseematographer @arrahman,” wrote the “Kick” actor, who made her Hollywood debut with “Tell It Like a Woman”, on Instagram.

Multilingual film “Tell It Like a Woman” spotlights inspirational stories of women, both in front of and behind the camera.

“Delighted to be a small part in this ocean of love and empowerment!” wrote Yadav on her Instagram Stories.

In her post, Fernandez also gave a shout-out to “RRR” makers for creating history with “Naatu Naatu”.

“Also big congratulations to Team RRR for Naatu Naatu nomination!!! My best wishes and love to the entire team and all the nominees,” Fernandez added.

This is the third major international recognition for “Naatu Naatu”, composed by MM Keeravani and penned by Chandrabose. The hit track, sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, earned recognition after Keeravani won a Golden Globe as well as a Critics Choice award for it.

“RRR”, directed by SS Rajamouli, also won the Critics Choice Award for best foreign language film.

Besides “Naatu Naatu”, India had two more shining moments at the Academy Awards nominations announcement on Tuesday night.

Shaunak Sen’s critically-acclaimed “All That Breathes” made it to the final nominations list in the best documentary feature category, while Tamil documentary “The Elephant Whisperers” bagged a nomination in the documentary short subject section of the 95th Academy Awards.

