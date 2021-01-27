Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was last seen in Netflix’s film Mrs. Serial Killer (2020), is ready to set her foot in Hollywood. The actress has bagged a plum role in the upcoming anthology film Women’s Stories which will mark her debut in Hollywood.

Fernandez, who hails from Sri Lanka but has built a successful career in Bollywood, will star alongside Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Marcia Gay Harden, Leonor Varela, Margherita Bua among others in the forthcoming anthology film. She will be part of the film called Sharing A Ride which will be directed by Leena Yadav. It will feature Fernandez and transgender model Anjali Lama in primary roles.

A leading international publication reported, “The film will be comprised of six segments directed by female directors from different parts of the world, shot in Italy, India and the U.S. They will range in genre from drama to comedy, docudrama to animation. Cast will be all female.”

Andrea Iervolino, President and founder of Iervolino Entertainment, said in a statement to the same publication, “It gives me tremendous pride to collaborate with such an astounding ensemble and to help deliver a message larger than the film itself. It is important for us that this be done on a global scale, which is why we are shooting, very carefully and safely, in Italy, India, and the US.”

Iervolino Entertainment and non-profit production company We Do It Together have joined forces to produce Women’s Stories along with Chiara Tilesi, Andrea Iervolino, Lucas Akoskin, and Monika Bacardi. Carol Polakoff serves as Executive Producer.

In a statement to the same publication, Chiara Tilesi, founder and President of We Do It Together, said, “At We Do It Together, our mission is to enhance and change the image of women in films and media, from object to subject. We are dedicated to telling stories of women, both in front of and behind the camera. That’s why Women Stories is so important to us – we have brought together female directors, from all over the world, who collaborate and share personal stories from their own point of view. We are telling the stories of these heroines and their aspirations: from health workers to mothers, artists and businesswomen, to name a few.”

On Bollywood front, Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in Attack, Bhoot Police, Cirkus and Bachchan Pandey. Keep visiting this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

