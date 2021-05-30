According to reports, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is set to join Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal on the sets of the upcoming Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu soon. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the period action film is one of the most-anticipated projects in Tollywood as it marks superstar Pawan Kalyan’s maiden pan-Indian film.

The makers have reportedly signed Fernandez to play a pivotal role in the film. Not just her, actor Arjun Rampal has also been cast for a significant role. An official announcement confirming their casting is expected to be made soon.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which went on floors in 2020, has been attracting audiences’ attention even before its official announcement. The first look of the film released some time ago and amassed rousing response from the audience.

Filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, who is known for helming NTR: Kathanayakudu (2019) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), is excited about helming yet another period film and that too for a pan-India audience. MM Keeravani is composing music for the film, while Gnana Shekar V.S. handles the camera.

The makers have locked Sankranti 2022 for the theatrical release of the film in four popular Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Buzz has it that Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s much-awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will also enter cinemas during the same time. More details are expected to arrive soon.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez has her plate full with several high-profile projects which are currently at various stages of development. While she has already wrapped up Bachchan Pandey and Bhoot Police, her films Cirkus and Attack are still in production. The actress was last seen in Mrs Serial Killer (2020) which premiered on Netflix.

