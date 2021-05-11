Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who boasts of several successful films on her filmography, recently laid the foundation of her YOLO (You Only Live Once) Foundation to help share stories of kindness and also extend help to all those in need during these difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about her foundation, Fernandez told a news channel, “Whenever we see news, whatever we see and hear is so negative as the entire country is going through a huge crisis. What I try to see is the positivity in the unity, people coming out to help. So, for me, I wish I had done this sooner but this really affected me in such a way that I felt I needed to do something, to give back and help and do my own bit. Life has changed a lot but for me I am trying to see the positive side.”

She went on to add, “I just launched a foundation of my own and it has honestly been life changing because ever since we have started working on it, it has been one of the most life changing things that has ever happened to me. I really hope it grows and we can help as many people as possible.”

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez has multiple exciting projects in the pipeline. She recently wrapped up Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, and Tips Industries’ Bhoot Police with Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan, and Arjun Kapoor.

The actress also headlines Rohit Shetty’s next directorial Cirkus, co-starring Pooja Hegde and Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen in John Abraham’s action thriller Attack, which also has Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.

