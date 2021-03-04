On Diwali last year, Akshay Kumar had announced that he will be seen in a movie titled Ram Setu which will be directed by Abhishek Sharma. Till now, the makers have not yet announced the female lead of the film.

However, now according to a report in Times Of India, there will be two female leads in the film, and Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha will star in the movie.

Jacqueline and Akshay have worked together in movie like Housefull 2, Housefull 3, and brothers. They will also be seen together on the big screen in the upcoming movie Bachchan Pandey. Meanwhile, this will be for the first time when we will get to see Akshay and Nushrratt in a film together.

Well, now let’s wait for an official announcement from the makers of the film.

While announcing the film, Akshay had posted on Instagram, “This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt – RAM SETU ! Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali! #RamSetu #AbhishekSharma #CapeOfGoodFilms @abundantiaent @ivikramix #DrChandraprakashDwivedi.”

Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has directed by Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Prithviraj, is the creative producer of Ram Setu.