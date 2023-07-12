In a thrilling rematch of last year’s Wimbledon final, Ons Jabeur of Tunisia exacted revenge by storming back from a set down to defeat defending champion Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan.

Jabeur’s spirited performance earned her a hard-fought 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1 victory on Wednesday, propelling her into the semifinals.

A year ago, Jabeur came tantalizingly close to becoming the first Arabic and African female champion at Wimbledon. However, she fell short and lost in three sets. Undeterred, Jabeur returned in 2023 with renewed determination and mounted a resilient comeback after a disappointing first-set tiebreak.

Jabeur raised her level of play, staying positive and unleashing powerful shots while Rybakina’s once-dominant serve faltered. The Tunisian sensation won an impressive eight out of the final nine games of the match.

Her next challenge will be second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, who earlier secured a straight-set victory over American Madison Keys.

Reflecting on her triumphant performance, Jabeur expressed her satisfaction and emotions, remarking, “I’m very happy with the performance. There was a lot of emotion out there, especially playing someone who serves really well. It’s frustrating to return, but I’m glad I did everything, shouted, got angry, then got calm and focused.”

Recalling the first set, Jabeur admitted doubting herself but credited her ability to regroup and stay focused on her game plan. She added, “I think I’m going to end up writing a book about my emotions because this is unbelievable. Hopefully, I can keep managing my emotions like this for the next few matches.”

In a closely contested opening set, both players exchanged breaks before Rybakina clinched the tiebreak to take the lead. However, Jabeur remained undeterred, displaying resilience and mental fortitude. She capitalized on Rybakina’s vulnerability in the second set, breaking her opponent’s serve to level the match.

As the third set unfolded, Jabeur’s confidence soared, and she seized control of the match. The crowd rallied behind the 28-year-old Tunisian as she surged to a 3-0 lead, ultimately breaking Rybakina’s serve once more to secure a decisive 6-1 victory.

With an exuberant roar, Jabeur celebrated her well-deserved triumph, putting her one step closer to her Wimbledon dreams.

