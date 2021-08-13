In January 2021, it was announced that Samantha Akkineni will be seen in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam, and on Thursday (12) the actress wrapped up the shooting of the film.

Samantha took to Twitter to inform her fans about it. In a series of tweets, she wrote, “And it’s a wrap on Shaakuntalam !! This film will stay with me for the rest of my life .As a little girl I believed in fairy tales .. not much has changed .I still do….and @Gunasekhar1 sir my fairy godfather for making my dream a reality. When he narrated this film to me I was immediately transported to a most beautiful world .. the world of Shaakuntalam.. a world like no other. But I was nervous and scared .Was it possible for us to create such beauty on celluloid.??”

She further wrote, “Today as I say my goodbyes , I have such an immense feeling of love and gratitude ,to this absolutely incredible human @gunasekhar1 sir ,for he has created a world that has exceeded all my expectations .The inner child in me is dancing with joy. Thankyou sir.”

Shaakuntalam is one of the most awaited Telugu films. It is based on the popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. The movie stars Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, and Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha will be making her acting debut with the film. She will portray the character of Prince Bharata.

Talking about other films of Samantha, the actress will be seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal (Tamil). The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead role.

Samantha this year made her Hindi debut with the web series The Family Man season 2. Her performance in the series was appreciated a lot.