Italy should compensate India for damages incurred by the shooting of two fishermen by Italian marines off the coast of India in 2012, the Permanent Court of Arbitration said on Thursday.

The court said it was up to India and Italy to decide the amount of compensation warranted in the so-called Enrica Lexie case, which has soured relations between the two countries in recent years.

The marines, part of a military team on anti-pirate duty protecting the Italian oil tanker Enrica Lexie in 2012, say they mistook Kerala fishermen for pirates and fired warning shots which accidentally killed the two fishermen.