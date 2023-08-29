‘It would be lovely to be in movie of Shah Rukh Khan’: Miss World Karolina Bielawska

Miss World Karolina Bielawska, who is excited to be in India for Miss World 2023, shared her aspirations to work in Bollywood films, especially with King Khan a.k.a Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking to ANI, Karolina said, “It would be lovely to be in a movie of Shah Rukh Khan. I’ve had the privilege of meeting producer Sajid Nadiadwala and also would love to work with SLB (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) in the movies he has been making with palaces and princesses. I know Aishwarya Rai was in his movie as well. Aishwarya is another wonderful Bollywood actress and she is Miss World sister so, it would be an honour for me to be able to learn and explore this market as well.”

This is not the first time, Karolina opened up about her craze for Bollywood.

Earlier, when asked about Bollywood, Miss World 2022 said, “It seems like so much fun. I always wanted to do it and Bollywood is huge, it’s a big film industry. And I believe that this one will give me the flavour of it.”

Karolina Bielawska from Poland won the title of international beauty pageant Miss World 2021. She is a Polish model, TV presenter, social activist, UN Messenger of Peace Goodwill Ambassador, philanthropist, and publicist.

Earlier, Miss World 2022 Karolina shared her excitement about India becoming the venue for Miss World 2023 and said that she wanted to explore India’s values and culture.

Karolina said, “I would love to visit Goa, to explore beach life. Go to Manipur, to see all the nature. I am also interested in business; I would like to go to Bangalore and meet intellectual people and learn about your businesses. There are so many places in India and one month is not enough to explore. I would love to travel and learn about people because they are an important part of every country.”

On Monday, the reigning Miss World visited Kashmir and explored its beauty.

Karolina along with Miss World India Sini Shetty and Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena explored Kashmiri handicrafts and art.

To get into the vibe of Kashmir fully, they all tried their hands on the traditional attires of Kashmir with their crowns.

Not only that, they also enjoyed the view of the Jhelum River.

India will host the 71st edition of Miss World.

The prestigious international pageant will be hosted in India after 27 years, the last being in 1996.