India paceman Ishant Sharma has been ruled out for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season after tearing a muscle during a training session, his franchise Delhi Capitals said Monday.

Sharma, 32, has played just one game for Delhi, who are level on 10 points with table-toppers Mumbai Indians in the ongoing season of the Twenty20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

“Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on 7 October 2020 in Dubai,” said a Delhi statement.

“Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear. This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020.”

Sharma, who has played 97 Tests and 80 one-day internationals for India, is the second blow for the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi, who lost leg-spinner Amit Mishra to a finger injury last week.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have also been hit by injuries with Australia’s Mitchell Marsh and Indian quick Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of the IPL.

The 53-day, money-spinning league, which is into its 13th edition, will conclude on November 10.