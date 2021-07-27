According to reports, Roy Kapur Films and RSVP Movies will begin production on one of their much-talked-about films Pippa in September. The war-drama was earlier set to go on floors in March, but the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic played a spoiler and delayed the schedule.

The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli in important roles. Before shoot commences in September, all actors will come together for reading sessions in mid-August. The film involves a series of war and combat action scenes, and the cast will also kick-start prep for the same from next month.

Written by Ravinder Randhawa, Tanmay Mohan, and Raja Krishna Menon, Pippa is based on the book The Burning Chaffees by war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Khatter plays the role of Brigadier Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry Tank Squadron who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Menon is helming the high-profile project.

Talking about Khatter’s casting, Brigadier Mehta had earlier said, “Selection and talent of the cast is beyond my purview. I can, at best, comment on my interaction with the actor: ‘A born Cavalier’ who was destined to play the pivotal role assigned!”

“Pippa chronicles one of the most important battles of Indian history narrated from the point of view of war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The film promises a roller coaster of thrills through genres right from action to drama,” producer Siddharth Roy Kapur had said.

Jointly bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, the forthcoming film is expected to enter theatres next year. The makers are yet to lock any official date for the release of the film.

