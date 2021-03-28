With his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan is set to dazzle the silver screen after a gap of almost one and a half year. The Prabhu Deva directorial was originally slated to release last year on the occasion of Eid, but since India remained under lockdown for a large part of 2020, the makers had to push its release by a year. The action entertainer is now due on Eid 2021.

Also starring Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in important roles, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been making it to the headlines even before its official announcement. The film is in news again as some media outlets have reported that it is inspired from the record-breaking South Korean TV series Sandglass (1995).

The show centres on the tragic relationship of three friends and is powered by plenty of action, emotion and thrill. A source in the know says that all necessary elements that a Salman Khan film requires have been added. He source adds that the script of Radhe is loosely based on the same timeline as Sandglass with director Prabhu Deva giving it his own touches.

“The team had been contemplating on several scripts. But with Randeep, Disha and Salman, it was necessary to come up with the perfect script that could justify all of their roles. Sandglass just perfectly settled in,” concludes the source.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is presently busy with the shoot of Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3, which is the third installment of his highly successful Tiger franchise. Katrina Kaif also joins the superstar on the sets of the action thriller film. Maneesh Sharma is directing the upcoming installment of the franchise.

