Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted together, sparking rumours of them being in a relationship. However, the pair has not made their relationship official due to their legal battles with their respective exes.

It is said that the We Are Your Friends actress filed for divorce from her husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in early September. She is ending her four-year-long marriage as he allegedly cheated on her, an accusation that he has yet to comment on. The actress welcomed their only child together, son Sylvester, in March 2021.

After Jennifer Aniston filed for divorce from Brad in October 2005, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star confirmed he was dating Angelina Jolie in January 2006. The pair engaged in April 2012 and tied the knot in August 2014. However, Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie have been in and out of court for everything from custody battles to disagreements about their shared business since 2016.

While Pitt, 58, and Ratajkowski, 31, appear to be hitting it off, the romance is not serious. “It’s still very early days and they are having fun,” an insider notes.

Another source reveals, “Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years. He worries that Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has if he has a serious girlfriend.”

The insider informed that Ratajkowski is keeping things “very casual” for the moment: “Emily is hot mama, but Brad knows she has a lot of drama involving her divorce. He has enough of his own drama.”

A source claimed to a magazine in late August of Pitt and Ratajkowski, “He asked her out, and she said yes. She’s always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?”

