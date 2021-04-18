With India breaking new records in the number of coronavirus cases with each passing day, it seems near to impossible that any filmmaker would take the risk of releasing a big-ticket film in theatres even if they start operations in full capacity in months to come.

Makers of such high-profile films as Bunty Aur Babli, Sooryavanshi and Thalaivi have already deferred the release of their ventures and the trend may continue if the situation does not come under control in some time.

The latest we hear that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also considering to forgo the theatrical release for his much-awaited magnum-opus Gangubai Kathiawadi for a direct-to-digital release. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

According to reports, Bhansali has been offered a staggering amount to release the Alia Bhatt starrer digitally. If the caseload continues to touch new heights in India and there is no respite from the ongoing pandemic, the filmmaker may finally give in to the lucrative deal that he has been offered.

A source close to the development informs an entertainment portal that the offers are not what are tempting Bhansali. “It is the way the Covid-19 situation is going. Very soon there may not be any other option left for Bhansali. He is now seriously thinking of going digital with Gangubai Kathiawadi as the 30th July theatrical release now seeming next to impossible,” shares the source.

Interestingly, Bhansali had designed another project Heera Mandi for a leading streaming media giant. It was set in a similar universe of brothels and prostitutes. But who knew it would be Gangubai Kathiawadi to mark the filmmaker’s foray into the digital world! Let’s wait and watch what decision Bhansali takes for his magnum-opus.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi