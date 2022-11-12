Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, who got married in April 2010 and are parents to a baby boy, Izhaan Mirza Malik, have separated, according to reports.

While the couple has yet not reacted to the reports doing the rounds in the media world over, some publications suggest that it is nothing but Malik’s infidelity that has broken their marriage. They are citing that the main reason behind their separation is popular Pakistani model-turned-actress, Ayesha Omar.

For those not in the know, Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik did a bold photoshoot for Lifestyle magazine OK Pakistan in 2021. Their photos from the shoot set the internet on fire. Later, in an interview, Malik showered praises on Omar and talked about how she had helped him during the shoot.

“I am a cricketer. Modelling is not my field. I am new and Ayesha Omar helped me a lot in this,” he said.

When asked how Sania Mirza reacted to the photoshoot, the cricketer responded, “What would your reaction be if your husband had done it?”

When the host said she was single, Malik responded that his wife had shown no sign of emotion.

Soon after the divorce reports of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Ibrahim surfaced in the media, the same bold photos of the former cricketer and Omar made their way back to the internet again.

Amid all this, the Lahore-born model-turned-actress has said that she is just a good friend of Shoaib and there’s nothing more than that between them.

When a fan asked her on social media if the duo is set to get married, she said, “No, never… he is happily married to his wife. I respect both Shoaib and Sania. Shoaib and I are just good friends and we both respect each other.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.