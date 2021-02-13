While Aamir Khan is yet to wind up the shoot of his eagerly awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha, speculations about his next project have already started flooding the tinsel town of Bollywood.

Khan, who takes up only one film at a time, is toying between two concepts presently. The first project is Mogul, which is a biopic based on the life of music baron and T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar. The other project happens to be a remake of blockbuster Spanish film Campeones (2018), which Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) fame RS Prasanna is adapting keeping Indian audiences’ sensibilities in mind.

A source close to the development says, “Aamir Khan usually picks one film at a time. It is only when he is about to finish or has completed the shoot that he decides his next. But this time, he is toying with the idea of having a line-up. This is rare, considering his working methods. Of course, he will shoot one film at a time as he prefers to fully concentrate on the role in hand.”

For those who have not seen Campeones, the Spanish film revolves around the journey of an arrogant and drunken coach, who trains a team of intellectually disabled people and leads them to victory in multiple championships across the globe. If Aamir Khan decides to star in the remake, the audience will see in him the role of an arrogant and drunken coach who goes on to have a change of heart.

“It is a film that has Aamir Khan’s stamp all over. It has humour, emotion and a social message. Just like how it was the biggest hit of the year in Spain, its Hindi remake can also be the biggest hit of the year when it releases,” concludes the source.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Aamir Khan, RS Prasanna, Gulshan Kumar, Campeones, Mogul, Laal Singh Chaddha