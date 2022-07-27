Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska posed for Vogue magazine amid the ongoing war with Russia.

While Vogue described the cover as a ‘portrait of bravery’, many called it ‘insensitive and pandering to Western influence’.

It created a buzz on social media, with many users calling the digital cover “beautiful” and a “powerful image”.

Vogue has also posted the image of Zelenska as its latest digital cover star, calling it “portrait of bravery”. She has also posed for photographs along soldiers and wreckage in other images released by Vogue on its Instagram handle.

“As the war in Ukraine enters a critical new phase, the country’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has become a key player – a frontline diplomat and the face of her nation’s emotional toll,” Vogue said on its Instagram handle.

The fashion magazine said that her full profile will be available in the October issue.

“During a way, you either shoot your opponent or get shot…by Vogue,” a Twitter user commented. “Priorities. I’m sure the dudes in the trenches appreciate the effort the Zelensky’s are putting into stopping the war. A Vogue cover will help, for sure. Slava Ukraini,” tweeted another.

Many also criticised Zelensky’s priorities and see the move as insensitive and pandering to Western influence.

“Massive amount of ukrainian soldiers dying every day, Zelensky : lets have a vogue shooting,” one wrote on Twitter.

“Nothing to see here, just #Zelensky wife taking part in a Vogue photoshoot. What else would you be doing in the middle of a “war zone”?,” another wrote.

“Zelensky is such a fraud I swear to god what are we doing here I’m not risking WWIII for a Vogue shoot,” another said.

“Zelensky is “fighting for his life” in Ukraine but has time to meet with Hollywood celebrities and corrupt politicians, preach about the need to transition to “green energy,” and appear in Vogue magazine. Put the war on hold while I pose for photoshoots. It’s always been a scam,” a Twitter user said.

On the war front, the fate of Ukraine’s second biggest power plant was hanging in the balance on Wednesday (27) after Russian-backed forces claimed to have captured it intact, but Kyiv did not confirm its seizure, saying only that fighting was under way nearby.

Seizing the Soviet-era coal-fired Vuhlehirsk power plant in eastern Ukraine would be Moscow’s first strategic gain in more than three weeks in what it calls its “special operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” its neighbour.

As many as 5,237 civilians including 358 children have been killed since the start of the Ukraine war on February 24.