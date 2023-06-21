Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the visionary behind several initiatives aimed at fostering unity in a fragmented world. However, it is International Yoga Day, being observed on Wednesday (21), that has left an indelible mark globally with its universal acceptance.

Modi’s visit to the US will commence in New York, where he will take charge of leading the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters. This year, the world will observe the ninth annual International Yoga Day celebrations.

Modi, as part of his state visit to the US, will host the event.The theme for Yoga Day in 2023 is “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” which signifies the concept of “One Earth, one family, and one future.”

The prime minister will commemorate the International Day of Yoga accompanied by the UN leadership and members of the international community.

The timings for Yoga Day this year will be from 8 am to 9 am EST. Notably, this marks the first time the event is being hosted abroad.

This annual event has witnessed an impressive number of nations coming together to support and participate in yoga activities, with the ancient Indian practice emerging as an important public health movement throughout the world.

According to officials, the International Yoga Day has witnessed active participation from numerous countries, demonstrating the global recognition of yoga as a transformative practice for physical and mental well-being.

The proposal for a dedicated day for Yoga was put forth by Modi during his speech at the 69th session of the UN General Assembly in 2014. Subsequently, on December 11, 2014, all 193 UN member states unanimously agreed to observe the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Here is a look at some of the other global initiatives undertaken by Modi during his nine years as Prime Minister:

International Year of Millets: The declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYM) was spearheaded by Modi and accepted by the UN General Assembly.

This initiative has brought attention to the significance of millets in promoting sustainable agriculture, nutrition and food security, officials said.

During the IYM, the prime minister’s efforts brought the world together at the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference to highlight the significance of millets in promoting sustainable agriculture, nutrition and food security, they said.

The International Solar Alliance (ISA): Its launch was announced by Modi and Former French President Francois Hollande in November 2015 at the 21st session of UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP-21) in Paris. It aims to address climate change through the promotion of solar energy. More than 100 countries have joined the ISA movement.

The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI): It focuses on enhancing infrastructure resilience to climate-related disasters, benefiting nations worldwide. The CDRI supports countries to upgrade their systems to ensure disaster and climate resilience of existing and future infrastructure, in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the Sendai Framework.

Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment): At the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP26), Modi announced Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), to bring individual behaviours at the forefront of the global climate action narrative. Subsequently, Mission LiFE was launched by Modi in October 2022 in the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. It emphasizes individual actions as crucial contributions to global climate action.

‘One Earth, One Health’ concept: It underscored the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health. India’s motto of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ at G20 is also reflected on multiple occasions.

Vaccine Maitri: Amid rapidly evolving global geo-political landscape, India’s vaccine diplomacy has had a huge impact in promoting peace, security and prosperity worldwide, officials said.

Vaccine Maitri has been a prominent example of the same where India sought to promote ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘the world is one family’, they said.

Commemoration of ‘Gandhi 150’, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi: It saw world leaders inaugurating the Gandhi Solar Park and the Gandhi Peace Garden at the UN. This symbolic gesture highlighted the universal principles of peace and non-violence advocated by Gandhi.

Gandhi’s favourite bhajan ” Vaishnav Jan to Tene Kahiye” in different languages also resonated globally, emphasising the universality of Gandhi’s principles and their relevance in today’s world, officials said. Artists from over 150 countries from around the world, paid tribute to Gandhi by singing his favourite bhajan, they said.

UN General Assembly adopted by consensus a resolution introduced by India to establish a memorial wall to honour fallen peacekeepers. It’s the latest example of India bringing nations together for a noble cause, officials said.

(PTI)