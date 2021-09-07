In December last year, Aditya Roy Kapur started shooting for his next film OM: The Battle Within, directed by debutant filmmaker Kapil Verma. Later, Dil Bechara (2020) actress Sanjana Sanghi also joined him on the cast of the film.

After filming a major portion of the actioner in India, the makers were set to jet off to Russia to shoot the next schedule. But from what we hear now, the international schedule of the film has been cancelled as several members of the crew recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Speaking to an entertainment portal, a well-placed source reveals, “The entire cast of OM: The Battle Within was heading to Russia to shoot the film. The unit comprised of Aditya Roy Kapur, director Kapil Verma and producer Ahmed Khan and some other crew members, but 18 of the members were detected as Covid-19 positive and were rushed back to Mumbai.”

Sharing more details on the upcoming shoot, the source adds, “Aditya, Kapil, Ahmed, and team were to shoot some major action sequences in Russia. But with Covid-19 restriction being rather stringent everywhere, the shoot was cancelled. Now with the entire unit back in India, the makers are looking to continue shooting the same sequence within Mumbai itself.”

While the makers have said nothing official on the film’s shoot being relocated from Russia to Mumbai, the development is certainly going to incur an additional cost for the producers. Touted to be a taut action thriller, OM: The Battle Within is produced by Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan.

Tags: OM: The Battle Within, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Kapil Verma