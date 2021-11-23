v

A couple of months ago, the nominations for the International Emmy Awards 2021 were announced. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his performance in Netflix’s Serious Men. Vir Das: For India was nominated in the Comedy category and Aarya was nominated in the Drama Series category.

The award ceremony took place on 22nd November 2021 in New York City, and Siddiqui, Das and Sen’s show couldn’t win an award. The best Drama Series award went to Tehran, David Tennant won Best Male Actor award for Des, and Call My Agent – Season 4 won in the Comedy category.

Das, who couldn’t win the award tweeted, “I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the @iemmys.”

When the nominations were announced, Sen had posted on Instagram, “OMGGGGGG!!!! AARYA is nominated for Best Drama Series at the #InternationalEmmyAwards2021 @iemmys. Was busy dubbing for AARYA2…just got the news!!!! Yipppeeeeeee!!!! CONGRATULATIONS @madhvaniram @amitamadhvani @officialrmfilms @sandeipm @vinraw @disneyplushotstar @endemolshineind #teamaaryaa & THE MOST AMAZING CAST & CREW EVER!!!! To see INDIA on this list, fills my heart!!! Thank you wonderful people….your love & appreciation for #Aarya is the very soul of this celebration!!! This Team truly deserves it!!! Congratulations to @nawazuddin._siddiqui and @virdas for their respective nominations & for adding to India’s pride!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Siddiqui had also tweeted then, “Wow !!!! #SeriousMen has got me a nomination for the prestigious #InternationalEmmyAwards in the Best Actor category Congratulations Team #SeriousMen Director @IAmSudhirMishra @sejtherage #BhaveshMandalia @manujosephsan & last but not the least @NetflixIndia @netflix @iemmys.”