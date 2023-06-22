The 9th International Day of Yoga was celebrated at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh, in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, bringing together yoga enthusiasts from across the globe.

HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, president of Parmarth Niketan, graced the occasion and joined in the morning yoga practice.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement as participants gathered to spread and share the gifts of yoga.

The day began with sacred Vedic chanting by Pujya Sadhvi Abha Saraswatiji and a lamp lighting ceremony. Pujya Swamiji and Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawatiji delivered special messages on the power of yoga and its transformative and healing potential for the world.

Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji emphasised the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life. He said, “Do yoga, be yoga, learn yoga, live yoga and love yoga. Yoga Day should inspire us and commit us to make Yoga part of our every day. Yoga is not just asana, pranayama and practices on the mat but these practices transform who we become off the mat and into the world. This transformation allows us to lead lives in greater harmony with ourselves, our communities and with our Mother Earth.”

He added, “This allows us to have healthier relationships in our communities and our families. Today the yoga that is needed the most is Green Yoga! Yoga and yogis dedicated to protecting our planet, our sacred water bodies, our soil, our air, and our planet! Let us pledge to not just do Yoga but to truly be Yoga!”

The morning session included a common yoga protocol comprising asanas, pranayama, meditation, and surya namaskar, followed by the singing of the national anthem of India.

Mission LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment) received special emphasis during the event, with a pledge taken to promote environmental preservation in line with the vision of Pujya Swamiji.

The celebration concluded with a sacred yagya puja led by Pujya Swamiji, respected dignitaries, and young children, followed by a sattvic breakfast for all participants.