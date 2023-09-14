23.7 C
London
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Subscribe
HomeAsia NewsIndia’s opposition to boycott 14 news anchors
Asia News

India’s opposition to boycott 14 news anchors

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Fans disappointed as theatre in UK plays second half of ‘Jawan’ before interval

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan has been doing phenomenal business...
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs wish Ayushmann Khurrana on birthday

On the occasion of actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday, several...
Entertainment

Veteran actor Rio Kapadia dies at 66

Veteran actor Rio Kapadia, best known for films such...
Entertainment

Jaipur Literary Festival returns to Houston with Mira Nair

The Jaipur Literary Festival, which is hailed as one...
Business

Kashmir apple growers protest US import duty cut

APPLE farmers and political activists in Indian Kashmir protested...

INDIA’S opposition alliance on Thursday (14) decided to boycott shows of 14 television anchors in a move a journalists’ association called “unacceptable”.

The media committee of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) said it will not send its representatives to debates hosted by them.

The journalists include Arnab Goswami of Republic TV, Navika Kumar of Times Now, Shiv Aroor of India Today and Anand Narasihman of News 18, according to a News Minute report.

Opposition Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said some channels have put up a “market for hatred” for the last nine years and the INDIA parties have decided not to legitimise the narrative which was “corroding our society”.

“We have taken this decision and issued this list with a heavy heart. We hope these anchors will do some introspection and take some corrective measures,” he said.

However, the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) termed the boycott as an attack on democracy, alleging the opposition parties have politicised the media.

Its president Ras Bihari said in a statement that the move is a “black chapter” of repression on the media.

“This is totally wrong and unacceptable,” he said, adding that this reflects the lack of democratic values in these parties.

“The opposition alliance of 26 parties has shamed democracy through this action of boycott,” he said, adding that they are conspiring to weaken the fourth pillar of democracy.

The governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister Narendra Modi slammed INDIA’s decision, comparing it to curbs on media rights during the Emergency the country endured when Indira Gandhi of the Congress was the prime minister.

Union minister Hardeep Puri said in a post on the social media platform X, “the only instance we have seen of civil liberties being curtailed in India was during the Emergency in 1975.

“Open calls for eradication of Sanatan Dharma, FIRs (police cases) against journalists and boycott of media reflect politics of those dark years of emergency. True face of I.N.D.I.Alliance,” he said.

The BJP’s information and technology cell chief Amit Malviya also took to X to say, “So I.N.D.I Alliance has released a list of journalists, who refused to even bend, when the Opposition expected them to crawl. They should wear it as a badge of honour. More power to them…”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Macron in Bangladesh to ‘consolidate’ France’s Indo-Pacific push

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Fans disappointed as theatre in UK plays second half of ‘Jawan’ before interval

Entertainment 0
Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan has been doing phenomenal business...

Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs wish Ayushmann Khurrana on birthday

Entertainment 0
On the occasion of actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday, several...

Veteran actor Rio Kapadia dies at 66

Entertainment 0
Veteran actor Rio Kapadia, best known for films such...

Popular

Fans disappointed as theatre in UK plays second half of ‘Jawan’ before interval

Entertainment 0
Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan has been doing phenomenal business...

Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs wish Ayushmann Khurrana on birthday

Entertainment 0
On the occasion of actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday, several...

Veteran actor Rio Kapadia dies at 66

Entertainment 0
Veteran actor Rio Kapadia, best known for films such...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc