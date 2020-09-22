India reported 75,083 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to federal health data released on Tuesday, the lowest daily tally in almost a month.

There were 1,053 deaths over the same period. There have been 5.56 million cases in total in the country, second only behind the United States.

The ministry reported over 100,000 coronavirus recoveries in a single-day for the first time, improving the recovery rate to 80.86 per cent.

The data updated at 8 am showed that during the past 24 hours, 1,01,468 COVID-19 patients recuperated, while 75,809 new cases were recorded, pushing the overall figures to 55,62,663 infections and 44,97,867 recoveries.

Also, 1,053 patients died during the period, taking the cumulative death figures to 88,935, the data showed, reporting a COVID-19 case fatality rate of 1.60 per cent.

There are 9,75,861 active coronavirus cases in the country, which make 17.54 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s single-day coronavirus cases had dipped below 76,000 on September 8 also, when 75,809 cases were reported.