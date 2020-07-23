With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 1.2-million mark on Thursday, while the death toll mounted to 29,861 with a record 1,129 fatalities in a day, according to the federal health ministry data.

The country crossed the 1.2-million mark, just three days after it went past the 1.1-million milestone.

The coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 12,38,635 on Thursday, while 7,82,606 people have recovered so far in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,26,167 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country. Around 63.18 per cent people have recovered so far.

Maharashtra (10,576), Tamil Nadu (5,849), Karnataka (4,764), Uttar Pradesh (2,300), West Bengal (2,291), Telangana (1,554), Bihar (1,417), Assam (1,390), Delhi (1,227), Odisha (1,078), Kerala (1,038) and Gujarat (1,020) contributed to around 75 per cent of the total single-day spike of 45,720.

Of the 1,129 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 518 are from Tamil Nadu, 280 from Maharashtra, 65 from Andhra Pradesh, 55 from Karnataka, 39 from West Bengal, 34 from Uttar Pradesh, 29 from Delhi, 28 from Gujarat, 14 from Madhya Pradesh and 10 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Telangana and Jharkhand have reported nine fatalities each followed by Haryana with eight deaths, Assam, Punjab and Rajasthan six each, Odisha five, Goa and Uttarakhand two each while Kerala, Puducherry, Tripura and Chandigarh have registered a fatality each.

The number of tests for detection of the COVID-19 has crossed the 150 million mark in the country.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,50,75,369 samples have been tested up to July 22 with 3,50,823 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Of the total 29,861 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 12,556 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,719 deaths, Tamil Nadu 3,144, Gujarat 2,224, Karnataka 1,519, Uttar Pradesh 1,263, West Bengal 1,221, Andhra Pradesh 823 and Madhya Pradesh 770.

So far, 583 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 438 in Telangana, 372 in Haryana, 273 in Jammu and Kashmir, 269 in Punjab, 217 in Bihar, 108 in Odisha, 64 in Assam and Jharkhand each, 57 in Uttarakhand and 45 in Kerala.

Puducherry has registered 31 deaths, Chhattisgarh 29, Goa 28, Chandigarh 13, Himachal Pradesh 11, Tripura 9, Meghalaya 4, Arunachal Pradesh 3, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Ladakh has reported two fatality each.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.