INDIA reported 7,240 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday (9), its highest number of daily cases since March 2.

India’s financial capital Mumbai, which has seen a rapid rise in cases, reported 1,765 new infections late on Wednesday (8), an increase of more than 500 cases from its Tuesday caseload.

The country reported eight deaths from Covid-19, the ministry said, taking the official death toll to 524,723 on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the country saw a rise of nearly 41 per cent in the daily Covid cases, as the country logged 5,233 infections. This increase is believed to be led by another surge in Covid cases in Maharashtra.

With this surge in Covid cases, the active caseload in India stands at 32,498, constituting 0.08 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The daily positivity rate was observed to be 1.31 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 2.13, the Health Ministry informed.

The last 24 hours also saw 3,591 recoveries, taking the total recoveries to 42,640,301. India’s Recovery Rate is currently at 98.71 per cent.

According to the health ministry, India conducted 340,615 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The country has so far conducted more than 850 million total tests so far, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

The country has administered more than 1.95 billion vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. India has also administered 37.7 million precaution doses to all the beneficiaries so far.

Covid-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years began on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 34.7 million adolescents have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

