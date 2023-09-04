19.1 C
London
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Subscribe
HomeSportsIndians Yuki and Saketh suffer first-round exits at US Open
Sports

Indians Yuki and Saketh suffer first-round exits at US Open

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Perception of India has changed: Modi

PRIME minister Narendra Modi has said the perception of...
Headline Story

Sunak rejects quick-fix trade deal with India

Rishi Sunak has dismissed the possibility of a swift...
Entertainment

Irvine Iqbal onboards National Theatre’s musical version of ‘The Witches’ – see full cast here

The National Theatre today announces the full cast for...
UK News

TikToker Mahek Bukhari, mother get life term for ‘callous and cold-blooded’ murder of 2 men

A social media influencer and her mother were sentenced...
Headline Story

Shabana Mahmood promoted as Starmer reshuffles top Labour team

SHABANA MAHMOOD has been rewarded with the role shadow...

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni lost their respective opening-round matches in the men’s doubles event at the US Open with veteran Rohan Bopanna being the only Indian to remain in the fray.

Bhambri and Myneni lost in their individual opening-round matches in the men’s doubles competition at the US Open. Meanwhile, veteran Rohan Bopanna stands as the sole Indian remaining in contention.

The ninth-seeded Polish pair of Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski comfortably beat Bhambri and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner 6-3, 7-5 in just about 83 minutes.

Myneni and his Russian partner Alex Karatsev won the first set in tie-breaker but were blown away in the next two by Serbian Laslo Djere and Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler. The Serb-Swiss pair won 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-2.

The match lasted one hour and 44 minutes. Myneni and his Russian partner couldn’t convert the sole break-point opportunity that they got in the entire match, while the winners were able to win three out of the five in the second and third sets respectively.

Also, the Indo-Russian duo was badly let down by nine double faults and more than double the amount of unforced errors (27) compared to the winners (13).

The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian pair of Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will play their second round men’s doubles match against unseeded duo of Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan and Russian Roman Safiullin.

Bopanna and Ebden had defeated Christopher O’Connell and Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the second round.

(PTI)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Perception of India has changed: Modi

Headline Story 0
PRIME minister Narendra Modi has said the perception of...

Sunak rejects quick-fix trade deal with India

Headline Story 0
Rishi Sunak has dismissed the possibility of a swift...

Irvine Iqbal onboards National Theatre’s musical version of ‘The Witches’ – see full cast here

Entertainment 0
The National Theatre today announces the full cast for...

Popular

Perception of India has changed: Modi

Headline Story 0
PRIME minister Narendra Modi has said the perception of...

Sunak rejects quick-fix trade deal with India

Headline Story 0
Rishi Sunak has dismissed the possibility of a swift...

Irvine Iqbal onboards National Theatre’s musical version of ‘The Witches’ – see full cast here

Entertainment 0
The National Theatre today announces the full cast for...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc