Indians in Iran and UAE monitor Middle East conflict as tensions rise

Highlights:

Nearly 10 million Indians live and work across West Asia, including the Gulf region.

About 4 to 4.3 million Indians reside in the United Arab Emirates, the largest expatriate community in the country.

Indians in Iran, including students, traders, and religious pilgrims, are facing travel and communication challenges.

Many Indians abroad are seeking evacuation plans, travel advisories, and support from Indian embassies.

Migrant workers from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, and Punjab make up a major share of the Gulf workforce.

As the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran escalated in late February and early March 2026, Indians living across West Asia have been closely monitoring developments. The situation has triggered concerns among Indians in Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and other Gulf countries, where large expatriate communities depend on stable travel routes, regional security, and economic stability.

The escalation followed a series of military strikes and retaliatory actions. Joint attacks by the United States and Israel began on February 28, while Iran responded with missile and drone launches targeting Israel and US allies in the region. The developments raised fears of a broader regional conflict.

For Indians working or studying in the region, the situation is not only a geopolitical issue but also a matter that directly affects daily life. Changes in aviation routes, shipping disruptions, and security developments have increased uncertainty for many expatriates and their families in India.

Indians in the Gulf form one of the largest overseas communities

- Advertisement -

West Asia hosts one of the largest populations of Indians living outside India. The United Arab Emirates alone is home to more than four million Indians, making them the largest expatriate group in the country.

Cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi have significant Indian populations working across multiple sectors. Indians in construction, aviation, hospitality, healthcare, finance, and technology play a major role in the UAE economy.

Dubai is estimated to have nearly two million Indian residents, reflecting decades of migration driven by employment opportunities and trade links between India and the Gulf.

Across the broader Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain, the number of Indians living and working in West Asia is estimated at around 10 million.

Many of these Indians abroad come from Indian states with long-standing migration ties to the Gulf. Workers from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Punjab make up a large portion of the expatriate workforce.

Remittances sent by Indians working in the Gulf contribute billions of dollars to India’s economy every year and support families and communities across multiple states.

Indians in Iran face uncertainty amid rising tensions

Compared with the Gulf countries, the number of Indians in Iran is much smaller. However, the community remains diverse and has historical and cultural connections with the country.

Indians living in Iran include university students, small traders, professionals, and religious pilgrims. Many pilgrims visit important Shia religious cities such as Qom and Mashhad, while others travel for medical treatment or business purposes.

With tensions rising, some families in India have reported difficulties contacting relatives in Iran. Intermittent communication disruptions and travel restrictions have complicated efforts to stay in touch.

The situation has increased concern among families whose relatives remain in the country, particularly students and visitors who may face challenges related to travel arrangements or communication.

Indians in Dubai and UAE continue daily life with caution

In the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, daily life has largely continued as normal despite the regional tensions. However, many Indians living in the UAE are closely following updates on the conflict.

Air travel has experienced occasional disruptions. Airlines have adjusted routes or delayed flights due to airspace safety concerns linked to the conflict.

Authorities in the UAE have maintained stability and communication with residents, including the large population of Indians living and working in the country. Businesses, workplaces, and public services continue to operate as usual.

However, many expatriates remain cautious about the possible long-term effects of the conflict, particularly on the regional economy.

One concern is the potential disruption of oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route. Any interruption to shipping in this area could affect energy markets and the economies of Gulf countries where many Indians are employed.

Indians abroad seek guidance and evacuation planning

The situation has also led to renewed expectations among Indians living in Iran and the Gulf regarding assistance from the Indian government.

Many Indians abroad want clear travel advisories, emergency contact systems, and guidance from Indian embassies and consulates in the region.

Expatriates are also looking for contingency planning in case the security situation worsens. India has previously carried out large-scale evacuation operations to bring citizens home from conflict zones in different parts of the world.

Diplomatically, India has urged restraint and dialogue among the parties involved in the conflict. The government has emphasized the importance of reducing tensions in order to protect regional stability and ensure the safety of foreign workers, including millions of Indians in West Asia.

Indians wait for stability as conflict unfold

For now, most Indians living in Iran, the UAE, and across West Asia are continuing their daily routines while closely monitoring developments in the region.

Families in India are also following the situation carefully, as many have relatives working or studying in the region.

As the conflict evolves, Indians in West Asia remain dependent on diplomatic efforts, travel updates, and embassy communication. Many hope that the crisis will de-escalate and that regional stability will be restored.

At the same time, expatriates and their families are looking for reassurance that if the situation worsens, systems will be in place to support Indians abroad and ensure their safe return if necessary.