INDIA is one of the most important markets for Google and a source of incredible talent and innovation that help create and empower the company’s products globally, a top official has said.

Karan Bhatia, Google’s global head of government affairs and public policy, said that the company is very excited about India and its trajectory.

“India is one of our most important markets around the world. It’s really a second home to us. We’ve been in the country for almost two decades now. We have thousands of employees there. It is both a source of incredible talent and innovation that really help create and empower Google products around the world,” he said.

It is also a dynamic market where you see an explosion in both internet usage and in new small businesses and startups, Bhatia said.

In the last nine years, he said, India has been an incredible story that has seen an explosion in the use of the internet, particularly in rural regions which are experiencing the fastest growth in penetration, and growth in terms of digital-first businesses.

“We’re seeing more unicorns, more startups, more companies that are thinking digitally first. And then, you’re seeing a government that really understands the important role of digitalisation, digital policies,” Bhatia said.

He said across the board, there is an ecosystem that exists in India that is driving forward the country’s presence in the global digital network.

“Prime minister Narendra Modi has had a digital-first mindset, from the outset. You can see the way he has encouraged the government’s adoption of digital technology. You look at something like Aadhar. So, there certainly is a significant component that has been the result of the government’s leadership,” he said.

Bhatia is credited with leading the negotiation of the US–Korea free trade agreement and the open skies agreement with India.

“We are excited at the Prime minister’s visit for many reasons. We see a lot of opportunity for ongoing growth in that relationship on the people-to-people side, on the business-to-business side.

“I would love to see us three years from now have double the level of partnerships between the US and India in the digital space and think that’s a realistic possibility,” he said.

He said Google launched the India digitisation fund, a $10 billion investment by the tech giant in Indian companies, a couple of years ago.

“We’re partnered with Jio, Airtel, and also with small new startups, which are really the source of so much innovation,” he said.

