Indian students face US crackdown over pro-Palestine protests: visa revoked, arrests made

The Indian government has urged its students in the United States to comply with local laws after two Indian academics faced legal action over alleged pro-Palestine activism. The advisory follows the arrest of Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri and the visa revocation of Columbia University doctoral student Ranjini Srinivasan.

According to US authorities, Suri was detained on accusations of spreading “Hamas propaganda,” while Srinivasan had her visa revoked for alleged involvement in activities supporting Hamas, a group banned in the US and Israel. Instead of facing potential deportation, she chose to self-deport to Canada using the Customs and Border Protection Home app on March 11.

Addressing media queries, Indian External Affairs Ministry (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that neither individual had sought assistance from Indian embassies in the US. Jaiswal emphasized that visa and immigration issues fall under a country’s sovereign jurisdiction, and India expects its citizens abroad to follow the legal framework of their host nation.

Suri and Srinivasan are among several academics caught in the US crackdown on pro-Palestine student protests. The situation has been intensified by former US President Donald Trump, who has labeled protesters “terrorist sympathizers” and vowed to cut university funding and deport students involved in such demonstrations.

Suri, whose wife is of Palestinian origin, has claimed that his background played a role in his arrest. While US authorities remain firm on deporting him, a court has temporarily blocked his removal. Meanwhile, fearing legal consequences, Srinivasan opted to leave the country voluntarily, avoiding potential detention or legal battles.

Jaiswal reassured that the Indian government values its educational ties with the US and supports its growing student population there. He reiterated that Indian consulates and embassies remain available to assist students facing difficulties.

“If an Indian student faces any problem, the consulate or the embassy is there to ensure their well-being and safety,” he said. “We would continue to assist any Indian student seeking help. Our government, through the embassy and consulates, is there to support them.”

However, he also noted that in this case, neither Suri nor Srinivasan had reached out to Indian authorities before taking their respective actions.

With a significant number of Indian students enrolling in American universities, India remains keen on strengthening its educational collaborations with the US. However, recent political and legal developments, particularly concerning student activism, have raised concerns about the risks associated with visa compliance and student protests in the country.

As global tensions over Israel-Palestine conflicts continue to impact international policies, the Indian government’s advisory serves as a reminder for students to be mindful of their host country’s regulations and political landscape while pursuing their education abroad.