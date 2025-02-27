Desperate plea: Indian father denied visa as daughter fights for life in US

Neelam Shinde, a student from Satara, Maharashtra, is in a critical condition in a US hospital following a devastating hit-and-run accident on February 14th. Her father, Anand Shinde, has alleged that the Mumbai visa office refused to assist him with an emergency visa, instead demanding he leave the premises. This has sparked outrage and calls for urgent government intervention.

The accident, which occurred in Sacramento, California, left Neelam with severe head, hand, and leg injuries, placing her in a coma. Her family was informed two days later by her roommate. According to her brother, Gaurav Kadam, she was struck from behind during her routine evening walk, and the driver fled the scene.

Anand Shinde’s attempts to secure an emergency visa were met with resistance at the Mumbai visa office. He claims that his pleas for immediate assistance were ignored, and he was threatened with police intervention. “When we went to the Mumbai visa office, no one was ready to listen to us,” he stated. “They also asked to leave the office premises or else the police would take us away.” He further expressed his disappointment with the lack of support from the Maharashtra state government.

The hospital treating Neelam has urged the family to travel to the US as soon as possible, highlighting the severity of her condition. However, the absence of available visa appointment slots compounded their distress. Gaurav Kadam noted, “We had no option to book an appointment. The doctors are saying that her condition is improving slightly but remains in a coma.”

In response to the family’s plight, the central government has intervened, contacting US authorities to expedite the visa process. Additionally, political figures, including NCP (SP) Supriya Sule, have appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for immediate assistance. Sule emphasized the urgency of the situation, urging the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate Tanaji Shinde’s travel.

Neelam’s uncle revealed that the family had also sought help from local political representatives, including Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, former MP Shriniwas Patil, and former MLA Balasaheb Patil, but to no avail. The family’s frustration underscores the bureaucratic hurdles faced during emergencies.

While a suspect has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run, the Shinde family’s focus remains on reaching Neelam’s bedside. They hope that the combined efforts of the central government and political leaders will secure their urgent travel to the United States.