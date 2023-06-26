A 25-year-old student from India died after being pulled from a canal in Birmingham, police said on Monday (26).

Jeevanth Sivakumar, from Tamil Nadu, who was pursuing his postgraduate degree at Aston University was found in the Worcester and Birmingham canal at Matrons Walk, Selly Oak on Wednesday (21).

The West Midlands Ambulance Service was called in but they later said in a statement that “it sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save the man”.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner in due course,” West Midlands Police said in a statement on Monday, adding that it is no longer a police matter.

The Indian National Students’ Association (INSA) UK’s Aston University chapter is assisting with the repatriation of Sivakumar’s body to his family in Coimbatore.

“As the INSA team, we are deeply saddened to announce the tragic and unexpected loss of our dear, Jeevanth Sivakumar. We come together with heavy hearts to honour and commemorate the beautiful life he lived,” INSA UK said in a statement.

“INSA is dedicated to providing every possible assistance to make sure his body reaches home safely,” it said.

Aston University’s associate pro vice chancellor for students, Alison Levey, said, “We are doing everything we can to support his family, friends and the wider student and staff community.”

“We continue to maintain regular dialogue with his immediate family through a variety of channels. We would also like to reaffirm our commitment to facilitate full repatriation to his family when permitted to do so, in line with guidance from HM Coroner and in liaison with the Consulate General of India. We will in the meantime continue to cooperate with the relevant UK authorities,” she said.

The university encouraged students to engage with its student welfare teams, including counselling, chaplaincy and mental health and well-being, for support and guidance alongside Student Advice teams following the tragedy.

(PTI)