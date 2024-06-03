29.2 C
New York
Monday, June 3, 2024
Headline news

Indian student of California State University goes missing, police issue notice

By: vibhuti

Date:

(Photo Credit: @CSUSBNews)

The US state of California has reported a tragic incident involving a 23-year-old Indian student since last week. Nitheesha Kandula, a student in California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) student, went missing on May 28, according to the police. She was last seen in Los Angeles and was reported missing on May 30, John Guttierez, Chief of Police, CSUSB, said in a post on X on Sunday.

Last month, 26-year-old Rupesh Chandra Chintakind, an Indian student, was reported missing in Chicago. Earlier in April, a 25-year-old Indian student who had been missing since March was found dead in Cleveland.

Mohammad Abdul Arfath, from Nacharam, Hyderabad, arrived in the US in May of last year to pursue a Master’s in IT at Cleveland University. In March, a 34-year-old trained classical dancer from India, Amarnath Ghosh, was shot dead in St. Louis, Missouri.

Additionally, Sameer Kamath, a 23-year-old Indian-American student at Purdue University, was found dead in a nature preserve in Indiana on February 5.

On February 2, Vivek Taneja, a 41-year-old Indian-origin IT executive, suffered life-threatening injuries during an assault outside a restaurant in Washington. In January, 18-year-old Akul Dhawan, a University of Illinois student, was found unresponsive outside a campus building.

Investigations revealed that he died from hypothermia, with authorities determining that acute alcohol intoxication and prolonged exposure to extremely cold temperatures significantly contributed to his death.

