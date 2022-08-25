An Indian restaurant owner in Birmingham has hit back after a diner left an ‘insulting’ one star review about the outlet on Tripadvisor, media reports said.

Raja Monkey on the Stratford Road received a one-star rating from an unnamed reviewer who had visited the restaurant earlier this summer. The diner had claimed the prices were ‘excessive for quality of food’.

According to the customer, the service was good, but it did not make up for poor food.

The short review said: “Prices are excessive for quality of food. Tailored for western market, lost authenticity the restaurant previously had, reduced menu compared to before the extension. Was better when Aktar from Lassan was involved. Service was good but did not make up for poor food.”

The owner, identified as MK on Tripadvisor, responded to the negative review by saying that it was an ‘insult’ as restaurants are ‘struggling to survive’.

“We are disappointed and surprised to learn of your dissatisfaction. You provided no such feedback when our staff did check back on your meal. We had not a single complaint on the night on any of the items you described as poor,” the owner responded.

“Aktar Islam has not been actively involved with this establishment for over a decade and had very little input prior to that. I suggest you visit his establishment for an “authentic experience. Please describe what you mean by authenticity? You ordered Pau Bhaji, Samosa Chaat and Paneer Makhani etc.. what is not so authentic here?”.

“In-terms of your comments of excessive price. Let’s put this into perspective. Dining out is a privilege. Someone has to cook, wash, clean and bring the food out to you. Whilst you sit in comfort in a warm and pleasant environment,” the owner pointed out.

Raja Monkey also made it clear that it’s an insult on a establishment to complain about price under the current economic climate. It also urged the customer to reconsider their opinions next time.

The eatery added that their average meal costs £21-25 including VAT which is not too far priced from fast food places.

Interestingly, Raja Monkey has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor, with more than 550 independent traveller reviews.

One recent reviewer described it as the “best dining experience in the UK”. Another wrote: “Raja Monkey is ‘up there’ as one of my favourites and highly recommended.”

Another customer Tanya said: “The food and service was the best we have had while travelling the UK. The staff were friendly and attentive, always checking on our every need. From start to finish, it was the best dining experience we’ve had in the UK.” Another described it as the ‘absolute jewel of Birmingham’.

Another said: “We have visited Raja Monkey several times mid week, but this was our first weekend visit – chosen by my husband for his birthday meal.

“We eat at a number of more local Asian restaurants, but have been impressed by the menu where there are different options to those that you see in most restaurants, and are happy to travel that bit further to Raja Monkey.”