The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 extravaganza begins on Saturday when holders Chennai Super Kings face Kolkata Knight Riders.

Eastern Eye guides you through the 10 teams, including two new franchises, who will compete in the world’s richest cricket championship.

Mumbai Indians

Key Indian players: Rohit Sharma (skipper), Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah. Mumbai bought back wicketkeeper-batsman Kishan for $2 million, the most expensive Indian player in this season’s auction.

Top foreign players: Kieron Pollard (West Indies all-rounder), Fabian Allen (West Indies all-rounder), Jofra Archer. The franchise paid $1.06 million for England pace ace Archer despite being doubtful with an elbow injury.

IPL record: Five titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020). Beaten finalists in 2010.

Chennai Super Kings

Key Indian players: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, fast bowler Deepak Chahar, who was bought back for $1.85 million.

Top foreign players: Moeen Ali (England all-rounder), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies fast bowler), Devon Conway (New Zealand batsman).

IPL record: Four titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021) and five runners-up finishes (2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019).

Delhi Capitals

Key Indian players: Rishabh Pant (skipper), Kuldeep Yadav and Yash Dhull, a dashing young batsman who led India to victory at the Under-19 World Cup in the West Indies last month.

Top foreign players: David Warner (Australia batsman), Lungi Ngidi (South Africa fast bowler), Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh fast bowler).

IPL record: Runners-up (2020).

Lucknow Super Giants

Key Indian players: KL Rahul (skipper), Avesh Khan — a fast bowler who was bought for $1.32 million at auction, up from a base price of $26,500.

Top foreign players: Quinton de Kock (South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman), Jason Holder (West Indies all-rounder), Marcus Stoinis (Australia all-rounder).

IPL record: New franchise owned by RPSG Group, headed by Indian tycoon Sanjiv Goenka.

Gujarat Titans

Key Indian players: Hardik Pandya (skipper), Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami.

Top foreign players: Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand fast bowler), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan leg-spinner), Matthew Wade (Australia wicketkeeper-batsman)

IPL record: New franchise owned by CVC Capital.

Punjab Kings

Key Indian players: Mayank Agarwal (skipper), Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan — a hard-hitting batsman who joined the team for $1.19 million. from a base price of $53,000.

Top foreign players: Liam Livingstone (England batsman), Jonny Bairstow (England wicketkeeper-batsman), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa fast bowler). Livingstone was the most expensive foreign player in this season’s auction, selling for $1.52 million.

IPL record: Runners-up when named Kings XI Punjab (2014).

Rajasthan Royals

Key Indian players: Sanju Samson (skipper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Top foreign players: Jos Buttler (England wicketkeeper-batsman), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Australia fast bowler), Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies batsman).

IPL record: Won inaugural edition in 2008 under late Australian great Shane Warne.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Key Indian players: Shreyas Iyer (skipper), Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy.

Top foreign players: Pat Cummins (Australia fast bowler), Sam Billings (England wicketkeeper-batsman), Sunil Narine (West Indies all-rounder).

IPL record: Owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the team has two titles (2012, 2014) and one runners-up finish (2021).

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Key Indian players: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik.

Top foreign players: Kane Williamson (New Zealand batsman, captain), Marco Jansen (South Africa bowling all-rounder), Romario Shepherd (West Indies fast bowler).

IPL record: Won their only IPL title in 2016 under captain David Warner.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Key Indian players: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel.

Top foreign players: Faf du Plessis (South African batsman, replaced Kohli as captain), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lankan spinner), Glenn Maxwell (Australia all-rounder).

IPL record: Three runners-up finish (2009, 2011, 2016).