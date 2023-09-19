18.1 C
London
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Subscribe
HomeNewsIndian-origin Nihar Malaviya appointed CEO of Penguin Random House
News

Indian-origin Nihar Malaviya appointed CEO of Penguin Random House

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

News

India introduces long-pending women’s reservation bill

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday (19)...
UK News

Alisha Goup death: Oldham ‘boy racers’ jailed for 14 years

TWO ‘boy racers’ from Oldham have each been sentenced...
News

Riya Hirani death: Coroner urges to implement Martha’s Rule

A coroner has urged to implement the Martha’s Rule...
Entertainment

I subconsciously come up with strong female characters: Vishal Bhardwaj

The generational oppression that women have faced makes him...
Entertainment

‘I hope it will be passed soon,’ Hema Malini on Women’s Reservation Bill

Veteran actress turned politician Hema Malini on Tuesday extended...

The parent company of Penguin Random House, Bertelsmann, announced on Monday (18) that Nihar Malaviya, an Indian-origin publishing executive, has been appointed as the permanent CEO of the New York-based international publishing group. This decision comes after Malaviya served as the interim chief executive for nine months.

Malaviya, 48, took on the role of Interim CEO at Penguin Random House on January 1, 2023. He will succeed Markus Dohle, who left the position following Penguin Random House’s unsuccessful attempt to acquire Simon & Schuster last year.

“Nihar Malaviya will lead Penguin Random House permanently as CEO,” Bertelsmann said in a statement.

Bertelsmann Chairman and CEO Thomas Rabe said: “In Nihar Malaviya, the right leader is at the helm of Penguin Random House at the right time. Nihar has proven exactly this over the past nine months, and I am delighted that he is now taking over responsibility for Penguin Random House on a permanent basis.”

Rabe said as interim CEO, Malaviya has set an important strategic course.

“Most importantly, he has transformed the structures at Penguin Random House so that the publishers and publishing groups can work more creatively and entrepreneurially. I am confident that he will continue to develop the Group with great vigour. I look forward to continuing to work with him as CEO of Penguin Random House and on the GMC,” Rabe said.

Prior to his appointment as interim CEO, Malaviya served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Penguin Random House US since 2014.

During his tenure in publishing, Malaviya has spearheaded the creation of a variety of industry-first capabilities in data science, supply chain, technology, and consumer insights.

Malaviya began his career at Bertelsmann in 2001 as a participant in the Bertelsmann Entrepreneurs Programme.

In 2003, he moved within the group to Random House, successfully taking on a number of leadership positions.

Malaviya is a two-time recipient of the Bertelsmann Entrepreneur Award for Strategy Execution.

He holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the NYU Stern School of Business, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Malaviya also serves on the board of directors of the Association of American Publishers and Yale University Press.

(PTI)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Riya Hirani death: Coroner urges to implement Martha’s Rule
Next article
India introduces long-pending women’s reservation bill

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India introduces long-pending women’s reservation bill

News 0
India’s prime minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday (19)...

Alisha Goup death: Oldham ‘boy racers’ jailed for 14 years

UK News 0
TWO ‘boy racers’ from Oldham have each been sentenced...

Riya Hirani death: Coroner urges to implement Martha’s Rule

News 0
A coroner has urged to implement the Martha’s Rule...

Popular

India introduces long-pending women’s reservation bill

News 0
India’s prime minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday (19)...

Alisha Goup death: Oldham ‘boy racers’ jailed for 14 years

UK News 0
TWO ‘boy racers’ from Oldham have each been sentenced...

Riya Hirani death: Coroner urges to implement Martha’s Rule

News 0
A coroner has urged to implement the Martha’s Rule...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc