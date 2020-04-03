An Indian-origin doctor campaigning for better access to the personal protection equipment (PPE) for medics across hospitals, dealing with the rapidly rising cases of the novel coronavirus, on Friday welcomed the UK government’s updated guidance to make surgical masks essential.

Dr Nishant Joshi, 31, has been using social media channels over the past few weeks to speak out against the shortage of PPE for the National Health Service (NHS) workers across Britain and had called for greater efforts to be made for frontline medical staff to have clearer usage guidelines and better access to the protective equipment.

“In a sweeping victory, you may have noticed that we have won the PPE battle. The government has updated guidelines to essentially do a U-turn on all points raised – i.e. wear a surgical mask everywhere in hospital, and use at least FFP2 (higher grade masks) for patient contacts,” said the doctor from Bedfordshire in south-east England.

However, Joshi – who works in the emergency department of an NHS hospital in Bedfordshire – questioned why the “totally obvious” regulations were not put in place at the very start and why it took “national shaming” to give the medics what was needed.

“And, while the guidelines may have changed, we still haven’t been given a clear picture about how much stock of the PPE there is,” said Joshi, whose wife is also a doctor and is expecting their first child.

“I take no joy or happiness in seeing the government learn the error of their ways six weeks into a bloody pandemic,” he said, as he revealed that shortage of the protective equipment has forced many medics to source masks and goggles from nail salons, local schools and other “outlandish” places.

The UK government has come under increasing pressure over the lack of sufficient supplies and proper guidance around the access and use of the PPEs by medics dealing with patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who remains in self-isolation after his own COVID-19 diagnosis, said in his latest video update on Thursday that he was committed to ramping up the PPE supplies for the NHS workers.

“We’ve shipped just in the last couple of weeks 397 million separate pieces of the PPE to look after the amazing NHS staff and the Army reservists and others are doing quite an amazing job of shipping that stuff around the country,” he said.

An online crowdfunding campaign titled “Masks for NHS Heroes”, backed by celebrities such as Scottish actor James McAvoy, has raised over £1.3 million since last month.

“Healthcare workers on the frontline without the PPE is equivalent of going to war without armour and protection,” notes the petition, floated by a group of doctors and other professionals including Indian-origin neurosurgeon Ravi Visagan and architect Nav Kumar.

The UK’s Department of Health and Social Care has said the updated guidance issued on Thursday reflects the fact that coronavirus is now widespread in the community, meaning clinicians are more likely to see patients with the virus, some of whom may have minimal or no symptoms.

The advice calls on any clinician working in a hospital, primary care or community care setting within 2 metres of a suspected or confirmed coronavirus patient should wear an apron, gloves, surgical mask and eye protection, based on the risk.

In some circumstances PPE, particularly masks and eye protection which is there to protect the health and care worker can be worn for an entire session and does not need to be changed between patients, as long as it is safe to do so.

“It is absolutely right that frontline staff have the appropriate PPE so they are safe and can have the confidence they need to do their jobs,” said Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England.

“Public Health England has updated their advice to provide additional clarity for staff. This was done with the support of a wide range of professional groups and it has my full support. The NHS England and the government are working hard to secure the supply lines in this challenging period so staff have the appropriate equipment,” he said.