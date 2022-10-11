An Indian-origin doctor living in the US took philanthropy to the next level by donating all her wealth to her alma mater in her native country.

Immunologist Uma Devi Gavini donated Rs 200 million (£2.2m) to the Government General Hospital in Guntur in the south Indian state of Andhra Pradesh where she obtained her medical degree in 1965.

She later moved to the US to pursue her higher education and settled there working as an allergy specialist.

Dr Gavini made her philanthropic pledge at a reunion meeting of the Guntur Medical College Alumni Association North America (GMCANA) held in Dallas, Texas, in September.

She also rejected a proposal to name after her a maternity and child care centre coming up at the hospital with her contribution. She, however, agreed to name it after her late husband Kanuri Ramachandra Rao who had worked as an anaesthetist and physician in Karnataka. They have no children.

The association said the construction of the new facility which began in 2019 would be completed “through the commitment and the generous financial support” from the college’s alumni.

It said more than Rs 450m (£4.94m) was raised during the reunion for various activities at the hospital, especially the under-construction centre.

Dr Gavini was inspired by the previous philanthropic gestures of many other doctors, the DNA reported. Dr Surapaneni Krishnaprasad announced a donation of Rs 80m (£878,589) while a couple – Thella Nalini and Venkat – said they would contribute a similar amount. Dr Movva Venkateshwarlu donated Rs 200m (£2.2m) for the cause, according to the report.