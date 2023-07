The High Commission of India in London has issued an urgent alert following reports of fraudulent calls targeting members of the diaspora and Indian students in the UK, soliciting money.

Authorities at India House in London were informed that criminals are duplicating the phone numbers linked to the mission to carry out extortion and criminal activities.

The Metropolitan Police has been notified about the situation; however, there is a growing concern that legitimate callers with urgent matters for the High Commission may face difficulties in accessing the official phone lines.

“We have been informed that some criminal and anti-social persons are attempting to spoof the High Commission’s telephone numbers to call persons of Indian origin/students from India to threaten them with legal or other consequences and demand money purportedly on behalf of the High Commission or Government of India agencies,” reads the alert issued by the Indian High Commission in London on Tuesday (25).

“Please be assured that no-one from the High Commission will be calling members of the public over the telephone to demand money for government purposes. Please report any such calls that you receive to your local police after noting the number and any details that the callers leave with you,” the statement adds.

The Indian mission in London had issued a similar alert to members of the diaspora amid reports of fraudulent and extortionate calls in April this year.

However, this time the criminal activity is feared to have taken on a more sinister form with the official phone numbers publicised by the mission for consular and other support for Indian nationals being targeted.

According to reports, some unsuspecting individuals have been duped in this seemingly sophisticated scam.

(PTI)