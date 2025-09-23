Indian managers’ hiring practices spark debate amidst H-1B controversy

Highlights:

Recent H-1B reforms, including a $100,000 application fee starting FY27, aim to curb misuse and increase transparency.

The ongoing discussion around the H-1B visa has taken a new turn following claims that some Indian managers in the United States favor candidates from their own communities. The issue gained attention after a Reddit post from a former Amazon USA employee alleged instances of bias in hiring and workplace practices.

The post, shared on r/india, suggested that certain managers exploit the vulnerability of H-1B visa holders, who often depend on their employer for legal status. This dependency, combined with restrictive visa conditions, has long been seen as a structural challenge for foreign professionals in the US.

Allegations Against Indian Managers

The former employee, who returned to India last month, wrote that one of the reasons for leaving was the behavior of Indian managers. “Honestly, I don’t think DJT’s reasoning is entirely wrong—there are so many Indians in higher positions who mainly hire other Indians, only to abuse them and their visa status,” he wrote. “They avoid hiring Americans because they know they can’t push them to work 24/7, and Americans won’t hesitate to sue if boundaries are crossed.”

The user also described patterns at other companies. At Walmart, he claimed Telugu managers hired primarily Telugu employees, stating, “the only real hiring criteria seems to be ‘are you Telugu?’ and you’ll get the job.” At Intel, the post said Gujarati candidates were preferred, with the observation that “My classmates from uni used to go play cricket with Intel employees to secure internships.”

Reactions From the Online Community

The Reddit thread sparked extensive discussion. One commenter wrote, “You know what’s the worst? The ones who abused the system to get the GC and Citizenship will never be the ones punished; it’ll always be the hard workers who don’t come from certain Indian states.” Another remarked, “The favoritism based on caste, region, or language is definitely a problem.”

An anecdote from another participant described how personal bias influenced hiring. “I have an older relative who’s a manager at a tech firm. She was talking about interviews and mentioned she interviewed two people for a role—an American and an Indian. She said she hired the Indian because she was ‘our caste.’ I wanted to throw up,” the user wrote.

The original poster clarified that his decision to leave the US was not solely because of workplace bias but also due to personal reasons and challenges related to time zones. He added, “Note: not saying don’t go, it’s definitely a good experience living in a first-world country. And I’m also not saying everyone is like this. I’ve gotten some really good opportunities to interview, and I’ll admit I regret messing a few of them up…life happens.”

The Role of H-1B in US Tech and Innovation

The H-1B visa has long been a key pathway for highly skilled Indian professionals entering the US. Workers from India dominate in STEM fields and frequently hold leadership roles in companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. These professionals contribute to technological innovation, product development, and overall economic growth. Their work supports the US technology sector, which benefits from global expertise and cross-border collaboration.

Hiring Networks and Cultural Dynamics

While the Reddit post drew criticism of Indian managers, preference for hiring within familiar communities is not unique to them. Across immigrant groups, hiring networks often serve as informal support systems. New arrivals rely on cultural and linguistic ties to navigate workplace challenges, relocation, and visa restrictions. Seen from this perspective, regional clustering is part of a broader pattern in immigrant communities rather than a practice confined to Indians on H-1B visas.

Systemic Issues With the H-1B Visa

Much of the concern stems from how the H-1B visa program is structured. Because a worker’s visa is tied to their employer, employees may feel unable to refuse long hours or extra demands. Critics often interpret this as exploitation, but the underlying issue is the dependency created by visa rules.

To address such challenges, the US government has introduced reforms. Starting in FY27, the H-1B application fee for new petitions will increase to $100,000. The policy aims to curb misuse, protect American workers, and increase transparency in the system. These changes could reduce over-reliance on foreign workers, encourage local hiring, and restructure offshore work models. At the same time, they may improve working conditions for existing H-1B employees by reducing the scope for exploitation.

Beyond Favoritism: Contributions of Indian Professionals

Despite reports of favoritism, thousands of Indian professionals thrive in the US under the H-1B visa program. Many form cross-cultural teams, rise to senior positions, and secure permanent residency or citizenship. They also mentor colleagues, lead diversity initiatives, and strengthen collaboration between the US and global markets.

While individual cases of bias attract criticism, the overall impact of Indian professionals on the US economy and innovation ecosystem remains significant. Their contributions demonstrate that the value of the H-1B visa extends beyond immigration policy debates, reinforcing its role in sustaining US leadership in technology and innovation.