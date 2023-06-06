THE High Commission of India in London on Monday (5) hosted a panel discussion on the topic ‘The great disruption: Laws, constitutions and the digital era’ at the Inner Temple.

Indian chief justice DY Chandrachud, Lord Justice Dingemans, Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta and Sir Jeffrey Jowell KC took part in the discussion.

The session was moderated by senior advocate Harish Salve.

India’s high commissioner to the UK, Vikram K Doraiswami and deputy high commissioner Sujit Ghosh also attended the event.

Later, the guests were shown the memorabilia related to Mahatma Gandhi, Shyamji Krishna Varma, Jawaharlal Nehru and Kushwant Singh who were once members of the Inner Temple.