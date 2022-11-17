Indian tech entrepreneur Trishneet Arora has shared his vision to deal with the growing menace of cyber security with US Vice President Kamala Harris during a special gathering of young business leaders.

Trishneet Arora, the CEO of TAC Security, was invited by Kamala Harris to the gathering in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“I am profusely honoured to have met the Vice President of the United States of America. She is empowering women across the world and stands as a strong inspiration for them,” Arora said.

Kamala Harris, 57, is the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected US Vice President.

“I shared my vision to deal with the menace of cyber security with her, which has snowballed into a serious global challenge,” Arora said in a press release.

Talking about cyber challenges, the 29-year-old said that as the world is going through a larger shift to digitalisation, cyber security is at the centre stage of it. Global cyber security concerns are even more profound now.

“Therefore, looking at the strong relationship between India-US on cyber terror, I have urged the US VP to work on cyber resilience and strengthening the ecosystem with a cyber-scoring principal policy. The US is a land of opportunity for entrepreneurs like me and TAC Security is dedicated to investing and growing in the States,” he said.

Mr Arora also held a private session with Harris on the sidelines of the event, the press release said.

Arora left his studies and started his entrepreneurial journey in 2013 at the mere age of 19. He founded TAC Security, which is now a global cyber security behemoth specialising in vulnerability management.

(PTI)