A committee probing a gas leak at an LG Polymers-run plant in southern India that killed 12 has found the company was negligent and had no preventive mechanisms or warning systems, an Indian state government said on Monday (6).

Toxic styrene gas leaked from the plant near the southern city of Visakhapatnam in May, choking many who were sleeping and hospitalizing hundreds.

“There were no proper preventive mechanisms to avert such incidents and the warning siren facility was also not in order,” the Andhra Pradesh government statement on the committee’s findings said.

The government said there had been a lack of adherence to safety protocols and timely emergency response measures at the plant.