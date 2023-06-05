Indian-Americans are upbeat about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first state visit to the US and his address to the joint session of Congress later this month.

They feel it is going to be an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations in areas including security cooperation, defence, trade, energy, technology and space.

During his June 21-24 visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Modi is expected to attend several events which include meetings with prominent business leaders and several community events.

Many have already booked their tickets to fly to Washington, DC, to witness the historic state visit.

More than 5,000 prominent community members from across the US will gather at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington to witness a ceremonial welcome, gun salute and address by both Biden and Modi.

“This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity granted to the country’s closest allies alone makes the community feel proud,” Gitesh Desai, an Indian-American leader and president of Sewa International Houston Chapter, said.

“The invitation to address the US Congress serves as a reminder of the historic significance of the relationship between the US and India, reflecting the shared dream and commitment to global peace and prosperity, especially in the Indo-Pacific region,” Desai said

While Modi has visited the US during the terms of three US presidents in his nine-year tenure, this is the first time he has been invited to a state dinner and the second time to address a joint session of Congress.

Modi had earlier addressed US lawmakers in 2016.

“Indian diaspora is beyond thrilled about the state visit and joint address to the US Congress. This visit is bound to further deepen the friendship, besides strengthening economic ties and investment in India,” Jagdip Ahluwalia, founding secretary of Indo American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH), said.

The bilateral trade between India and the US has already increased by 7.65 per cent to $128.55 billion in 2022-23 as against $119.5 bn in 2021-22 and $80.51 bn in 2020-21,” Ahluwalia said.

Vedic scholar and computer scientist Subhash Kak said, “It is an interesting time in history with a serious challenge to American economic power from China.”

During this trip, India’s focus will be on trade, and facilitation of investment by tech companies in India as the Americans hedge their bets and reduce their engagement with China.

(PTI)